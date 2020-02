Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

FORT VALLEY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Fort Gordon Soldier facing murder charges in the death of his girlfriend appeared in court Monday.

DeMarcus Little was granted bond Friday on a property damage charge, but hours later he was charged with the murder of Anitra Gunn.

Gunn, a student at Fort Valley State University, was strangled.

