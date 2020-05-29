Fort Gordon soldier helps save family in an overturned vehicle

Friday, May 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Fort Gordon soldier stopped to help a woman and her two children out of an overturned car during a three-car accident on Interstate 20.

According to a witness, the accident happened on Wheeler Road at a red light. The witness saw the soldier, identified as Joshua Bolden, running towards the scene and urged his friends to help out. The witness said the actions of the soldier were "immediate" and "professional."

The witness said the soldier then pulled the door of the overturned car open, with his friend holding his legs, and reached in to pull the two kids out. One was a young baby in a car seat.

When EMS arrived and assessed the situation, the witness said the soldier proceeded to leave and the witness ran after him to get his name, because they thought he needed to be recognized.

