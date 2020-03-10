Fort Gordon program takes the fear out of military to civilian life transition

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The transition from military to civilian life can be tough for some veterans, but Fort Gordon has a program that could make the switch easier.

It's a tough transition for some soldiers. Going from a structured military life to a sense of unknown.

After several deployments, two Fort Gordon soldiers say leaving the military brings a new type of fear. One of not knowing what to do upon release.

"I've been serving 21 years in the military. Got in right out of high school," Antonio Henderso, Religious Affairs Specialist, said.

"I'm part of a military family, so I'm kind of an army brat," Travis Fowler, Information Technology Specialist at Cyber Center of Excellence, said

After years of high unemployment rates among veterans, new federal mandates require service members to go through the Soldier for Life program at least a year from transition.

"A lot of anxiety in that preparation phase as it's the unknown phase for them," Angela Gaston, Transition Services Manager, said. "We have counselors here, partnerships with the Department of Labor, the Veterans Administration, we have the resources here where can help them."

In 2019, Fort Gordon ranked #4 for the lowest unemployment rates. Out of more 3,200 service members that transitioned from the military, only six percent applied for unemployment. Gaston says this proves the program is working and that soldiers at the Cyber Center of Excellence gain valuable skillsets for the work-force.

"Fort Gordon is really one of those installations that really truly sells itself because of that skill-set that comes from Fort Gordon," Gaston said. "Augusta is expanding in the cyber field, so it's good to stay here."

Soldiers who go through the transition assistance program will take the Department of Labor and VA Benefits Workshops. Then, they will have the option to choose a path to get a job, further your education or start a business. There are also several career fairs to connect to local employers.

