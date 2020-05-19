Fort Gordon investigators aiding in active-duty soldier's criminal sexual conduct arrest

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An active-duty soldier has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to Fort Gordon officials, the unnamed soldier was arrested Sunday.

The soldier is not stationed at Fort Gordon, but the fort's criminal investigative division is aiding in the investigation alongside the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The soldier is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

More on this story as it develops.

