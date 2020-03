Thursday, March 26, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fort Gordon is holding a town hall-style event Thursday morning to talk about their response to COVID-19.

That event is scheduled to begin on the fort's Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.

So far in Georgia, there have been 1,387 cases of COVID-19 along with 47 deaths.

