Fort Gordon holding a job fair for would-be IT, cyber security employees

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fort Gordon is hosting a job fair for applicants looking to enter the IT and cyber security field.

The event, which takes place at Gordon's Conference & Catering on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will allow would-be applicants to meet potential employers face-to-face.

If you have questions about this hiring event, you can send an email to JobSeeker@TransitionCareers.com.

You can also upload your resume online.

