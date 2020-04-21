Fort Gordon cuts off barber service for civilians

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA – The post exchange barber shop service at Fort Gordon is now only available to active military members.

The change became effective today at the decision of the garrison commander.

No family members, retirees or Department of Defense civilians will be allowed to use the service.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Salons and barber shops off post in Georgia have been shut down by Gov. Brian Kemp as part of the social distancing and stay-at-home orders to cut the spread of the coronavirus.

For those who are allowed to use the PX barber service, face coverings must be worn. The Defense Department now requires masks on military bases when social distancing can't be maintained to avoid the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.