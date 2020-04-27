Fort Gordon commissary sets aside time for seniors, wheelchair users

Monday, April 27, 2020

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Beginning Wednesday, post commissary patrons age 70 and older or those who require a wheelchair for mobility will have early access from 1-2 p.m.

All authorized patrons will have access from 2 p.m. to closing.

There will be no change regarding access to active-duty service members and their dependents’ from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A courtesy patrol will be on hand to assist in checking IDs.

As a reminder, to avoid spreading coronavirus, patrons must wear a facial covering to access the commissary and post exchange.

