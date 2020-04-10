Fort Gordon commissary now requiring face coverings

Friday, April 10, 2020

Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Effective today, all people entering, working or shopping in any defense commissary or facility must wear a face covering.

The rule comes at the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as a way to control the spread of coronavirus.

Among the face coverings that can be worn are cloth masks, scarves, bandannas or a clean T-shirt, which ensures that the nose and mouth are covered.

This action falls in line with new Department of Defense guidance mandating that everyone on Department of Defense property, installation and facilities wear facial coverings when they cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance in public areas or work centers.

The Defense Department now says that “to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance in public areas or work centers.”

Exceptions due to impracticality, health concerns or other reasons may be approved by commanders, supervisors and contracting officers. The exceptions should be documented in writing, with a copy provided to the recipient and the next higher level of supervision.

Upon request, people will lower face coverings at security checkpoints to allow verification of identity, the department said.

The department said cloth face coverings should extend above the nose without interfering with eyewear and below the chin to cover the mouth and nostrils entirely. The coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face and be secured. They must be laundered regularly.

Further guidance will be issued on wearing cloth face coverings with uniforms, but in the meantime, they should be in neutral covers for service members, the department said.

The department said CDC guidance on making cloth face coverings can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

