Fort Gordon announces closures of services and facilities due to COVID-19

Saturday, March 21, 2020

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As a precaution for military service members, retirees, and their families, Fort Gordon has moved to Health Protection Condition Cahrlier (HPCON Charlie), effective March 21.

The new health protection measures include the closure of certain services and facilities, telework considerations, and the limiting of large gatherings.

Officials say they will maintain current installation access procedures with 100% ID checks.

All Child Day Care facilities will be closed on Monday, March 23rd, for additional cleaning. CDC Main and CDC East will re-open to mission essential personnel only, which includes health care workers, first responders, drill sergeants and instructors. CDC West will be closed for the next two weeks.

At present, no child care worker or children have displayed any COVID-19 symptoms.

The PENFED credit union located on Fort Gordon in the AAFES main mall, will be closed for the next two weeks. The bowling center will also be closed for the next 14 days.

In a Facebook post, Fort Gordon officials stated, "We understand the impact and do not take it lightly. We recognize that this is a very dynamic situation and conditions will continue to change. We will continue to make risk-based decisions which are fully informed by health experts, senior leaders and government leaders from local to National levels. We will remain as transparent as possible and actively communicate those decisions to the community. It is important that we take precautionary measures to protect the health of the public and our military force while we maintain operational readiness in the midst of the #COVID-19 pandemic."