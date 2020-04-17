Fort Gordon adjusts gate hours and cancels events through May

Friday, April 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fort Gordon has adjusted their gate operational hours, policies, and cancelled events for April and May 2020.

According to the release, beginning Monday, April 20, several significant changes will go into effect, including the mandatory wear of face masks/coverings in order to enter all Exchange and Commissary facilities. The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announced this new policy on April 10, but a grace period was granted to give patrons additional time to procure a facial covering.

Also beginning Monday, April 20, gate operational hours, with the exception of Gate 1 (McKenna Gate at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway), will be adjusted. Gate 1 will remain open 24-hours.

See below:

Visitor Control Center (VCC) at Gate 1 will be open Mon–Fri 6:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Gate 2 (Gordon Highway and Robinson Avenue) will be open Mon-Fri 4:45 a.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Gate 3 (Commercial Only Gate – No Personal Vehicles) will be open Mon–Fri 6:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Gate 5 (Tobacco Road) will be Sun-Sat 6:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

As a reminder: Authorized I.D. cards must be presented by drivers, showing the front and back to the Gate Guards. Guards will require drivers and passengers to remove or raise facial coverings for identification.

A comprehensive list of Installation Service Hours and Status updates is maintained on the Fort Gordon COVID-19 webpage at https://home.army.mil/gordon

Please see the following list of events that have been postponed or cancelled:

April 17: EFMP Support Group Autism Awareness - CANCELLED

April 18: Splash N Dash - CANCELLED

April 18: Hilltop Family Fun Day - CANCELLED

April 18: Knitting Circle - CANCELLED

April 19: Stress & Anger Management - CANCELLED

April19: Crappie Tournament - CANCELLED

April 24: Month of the Military Child - CANCELLED

April 25: Knitting Circle - CANCELLED

April 27 - 5/1: Lifeguard Class - CANCELLED

Kitchen Witches Production (May) - CANCELLED

May 2: Run to Honor 5k - CANCELLED

May 2: Knitting Circle - CANCELLED

May 2: Army Ten Miler Qualifier - POSTPONED (new date: July 25)

May 2: Mother/Son Superhero Bash - POSTPONED (new date TBD)

May 3: Crappie Tournament- CANCELLED

May 8: Parent's Night Out - CANCELLED

May 9: Knitting Circle - CANCELLED

May 10: Mother's Day Brunch - CANCELLED

May 10: Get Outdoors Kayak Augusta Canal - CANCELLED

May 19: Breastfeeding Support Group Meeting - POSTPONED (new date TBD)

May 21: Morale Call - CANCELLED

From Fort Gordon officials:

"Force health protection is our top priority on Fort Gordon and protecting those assigned here includes mitigating the spread of the virus by following recommended preventive measures such as social distancing."

Fort Gordon thanks the public for your understanding and patience as we step up the fight against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.