Fort Gordon: Texts announcing military draft are false

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fort Gordon officials are looking into a series of fraudulent text messages sent to individuals nationwide claiming they have been drafted into the U.S. Army.

"This is a fake text message," according to a post from the Fort Gordon Facebook page.

U.S. Army Recruiters are in the process of debunking the texts.

"The military has been an all-volunteer force since 1973 and in the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize," the Fort Gordon statement said.

