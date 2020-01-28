Fort Gordon Tax Center opens Tuesday

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- With tax season kicking off the Tax Center at Fort Gordon will be opening its doors to assist.

Visit the Fort Gordon Tax Center in Rm 224 in Darling Hall (Bldg. 33720) on the corner of Chamberlain Ave. and Rice Road at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28th.

Patrons who plan to utilize this service are asked to bring:

- Proper ID of the taxpayer

- All W-2's

- Tax Form 1098 and Tax Form 1099

- Power of Attorney, if a military spouse is filing jointly

- Social Security cards for dependents of the taxpayer and DOD I.D. card

- Documents for deductions, including receipts for charitable contributions made in 2017

- Void check, to file the (state and federal) returns electronically

- Previous year's tax return

