Fort Gordon: Four individuals asked to voluntarily 'self-isolate' after returning from high alert coronavirus countries

Thursday, March 5, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fort Gordon officials say they have asked four people at the post to "self-isolate" following their returns from several countries under a high alert for coronavirus.

According to the post, they have asked the four people -- who all have returned from countries like Iran, China, South Korea, and Italy -- to voluntarily self-isolate.

None of those people, fort officials say, have shown symptoms of the illness and have not tested positive for it.

Officials wanted to stress that this does not mean there are active cases of coronavirus on the post.

Officials will be asking anyone returning from those countries to self-isolate moving forward.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.