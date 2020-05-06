Former probation agent jailed locally over alleged sexual relations with offenders

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A former agent with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services was arrested in with having improper sexual relations with offenders he supervised, authorities said Wednesday.

George W. Yeldell, 29, was charged with misconduct in office, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it investigated the case at the request of the probation agency.

Yeldell was booked in the Aiken County Detention Center, according to authorities.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General‘s Office.

