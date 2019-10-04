Former burned dog, Taka, to be named Dog of the Year Friday!

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- You may remember Taka, the dog burned in a fire last year who now has a whole new life. Taka is being honored Friday in a big way.

Taka, who is now a trained therapy dog at the Burn Center , is being named "Dog of the Year".

Taka and a production team from the CW will be at the Miller Theater Friday to celebrate him and tell his story.

"I’m so in love with this boy. His 1 yr anniversary from the day he was in the fire and came into my life is drawing near. As a result, I am reminded of how far this little spitfire has come," his new mom praised on their Facebook page, Taka's Journey..

Also happening Friday at the Miller, Taka will be recognized as the official Ambassador of the JMS Burn Center.

Way to go, Taka!

