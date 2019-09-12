Former Wadley Police Officer arrested for 19 counts of impersonating a police officer

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A former Wadley police officer is in jail in Jefferson County for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Matthew Morin was arrested on 19 counts of impersonating a police officer. Morin's peace officer certification was revoked on June 12. The revocation was finalized on July 12.

Morin allegedly logged into his P.O.S.T. profile on July 19 and knowingly continued to work as a police officer.

Morin turned himself in at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

