Former UGA coach Mark Richt recovering after heart attack

By 
Posted: 
Updated: Mon 12:24 PM, Oct 21, 2019

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Former UGA coach Mark Richt is recovering after a heart attack Monday morning.

Richt tweeting about the incident on his Twitter account.


Richt coached the Bulldogs for 15 seasons before was fired in 2015. He was quickly scooped up by the Miami Hurricanes, but retired from football in 2018.

