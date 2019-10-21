Former UGA coach Mark Richt recovering after heart attack

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Former UGA coach Mark Richt is recovering after a heart attack Monday morning.

Richt tweeting about the incident on his Twitter account.

I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week. — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) October 21, 2019

Richt coached the Bulldogs for 15 seasons before was fired in 2015. He was quickly scooped up by the Miami Hurricanes, but retired from football in 2018.

