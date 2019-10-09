Former SC representative has probation reduced

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A former South Carolina state representative who pleaded guilty to felony domestic violence charges in 2017 had his probation reduced.

Rep. Chris Corley's probation was reduced from 5 years to 2 years.

The judge in his case "found that defendant has fully complied with all probationary terms and that the term of probation should be reduced to two years."

Corley was indicted and suspended from his seat at the State House after investigators said he beat his wife in front of their children in 2016.

