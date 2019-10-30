Former SC Gov. Mark Sanford moving to New Hampshire ahead of GOP primary

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford is moving New Hampshire in hopes of bringing more awareness to his campaign for president.

In a statement, Sanford calls New Hampshire the "epi-center of our nation and its voters."

“I like New Hampshire’s state motto of “Live Free or Die” and the way it reflects the independence exercised by our Founding Fathers and their belief in freedom. It can’t be sustained adding debt and spending the way we are now, and in this light the voters of New Hampshire have the chance to send a message to the rest of the country on its importance. This is what my campaign is based on, and I look forward to anchoring this conversation in New Hampshire," Sanford said.

Sanford is hoping to make noise in the GOP primary for president as President Donald J. Trump is again seeking the Republican nomination.

