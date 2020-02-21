Former Richmond Co. deputy hit by fellow deputy looks at jobs within Columbia County

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A former Richmond County deputy who was involved in an altercation with another deputy is looking at new job opportunities.

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety tells News 12 they have offered a job to Nicholas Nunes, and we're told he was also being considered by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Nunes resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Monday. His decision came after a fellow deputy, Brandon Keathley, allegedly struck Nunes in the back of the head with a flashlight at the scene of a shooting.

Richmond County's Sheriff Richard Roundtree, during a news conference, said the incident boiled down to a "heat of the moment" response as Keathley, Nunes, and a trainee attempted to save the life of 17-year-old DeAngelo Burns.

Burns had been shot in a previous incident and brought to a Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. That's where deputies found Burns and attempted to perform life-saving first aid.

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is awaiting a response from Nunes. We haven't heard more from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

