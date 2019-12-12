Former Georgia judge gets prison for trying to entice teen

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

(AP) -- A former Georgia judge has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to entice a child into sexual acts.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 59-year-old George Randolph “Randy” Jeffery was sentenced Wednesday. Authorities say the FBI learned last year that Jeffery may have been in an online sexual relationship with a teen.

They say Jeffery had sexually chatted for months and exchanged nude photos with who he believed was 14-year-old girl, but was really the girl's father.

Authorities say the girl's father was simultaneously posing as his daughter online and molesting her. It's unclear if he's been charged.

