Former Georgia Southern football star giving free turkeys to Augusta families in need

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Georgia Southern University Hall of Fame football player and his wife are gearing up for the holiday season by giving to those who need it most.

Voncellies Allen and his wife Jasmine are giving away 100 free turkeys on November 23rd in the Augusta community.

"We have been blessed and wanted to be a blessing to the less fortunate this giving season," Jasmine Allen said.

To register, those interested need to provide their name, address, email address, and phone number. You must have a valid government ID to pick up the turkey.

The giveaway is happening Nov. 23rd, at 3054 Damascus Road, in Augusta.

