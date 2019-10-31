Forever 21 to close 200 stores, 2 in Georgia and 2 in S.C.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- In a letter to customers, Forever 21 said it will be closing store locations after filing for bankruptcy.

Saying the goal is to help return the store to its higher profitability, the letter said "most importantly, our stores are open and it will continue to feel like a normal day – you will not see any changes in our stores, gift cards will continue to be accepted, and our policies, including returns and exchanges, remain the same."

However, the company requested about 200 of its stores around the world to close. That's about one-third of their locations.

According to an article on CNBC, there are four stores in the two-state closing, but none in the CSRA:

Georgia

- Stonecrest; 2929 Turner Hill Road N.E #2460, Lithonia, GA 30038

- Savannah Outlets; 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd. Ste. 191, Pooler, GA 31322

South Carolina

- Magnolia; 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Space #1316, Florence, SC

- Tanger Outlets Charleston; 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29418

