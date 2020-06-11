For first time in 2 months, S.C. sees increase in new jobless claims

Thursday, June 11, 2020

More people filed their first claim for unemployment last week than the week before, marking the first increase in weekly claims the South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce recorded in eight weeks.

In the week ending Saturday, 22,734 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said. That figure represents an increase of 3,748 from the week prior.

For the past seven weeks, the weekly total of new claims had dropped from the week before.

In the past 12 weeks, the total number of initial claims rose to 582,265.

South Carolina has paid out more than $2.1 billion in a combination of unemployment insurance claims and other benefits since mid-March.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday morning that 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment nationwide last week, which was also a drop from the week before.

