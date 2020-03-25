For 73 people, Salvation Army shelter is home for the duration of outbreak

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Salvation Army

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Although a Salvation Army shelter in Augusta remains open, dozens of people won’t be leaving it until the coronavirus crisis has ended.

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope — with a shelter and soup kitchen — is operating on a quarantine protocol. Salvation Army officials said 73 people, including four families, are living there for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Families and residents of the shelter are provided three meals a day and must stay on the premises. The nine children staying there have a playground, activities and a staff member dedicated to homework assistance, according to the Salvation Army.

One day this week, the center provided 369 meals and snacks, according to Maj. Douglas McClure, area commander for Augusta. In addition, the Salvation Army has started providing meals at the Kroc Center from 4-6 p.m. to anyone who is hungry.

Meanwhile, the Augusta Area Command staff, which includes the Kroc Center, thrift stores and the administrative staff, are implementing telecommuting, so the staff will be available to the community, but not on-site.

The measures are more rigorous than others that the Salvation Army had announced several days ago.

With all the help it’s offering, he said the Salvation Army needs donations right now.

Funds can be contributed online at https://salvationarmyaugusta.org or by mailing a check to the Salvation Army 1833 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30904. Also, donations of funds or pre-packaged food, cleaning supplies, paper goods and other family essentials can be arranged by calling 706-922-8369 or emailing .

