Food stamp cuts could mean more people turning to local food banks

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Trump administration announced new rules about who could receive food stamp benefits. It would cut almost 700,000 people from the program.

The new rules would require all able-bodied adults with no dependents to work at least 20 hours per week in order to receive their food stamps.The Agricultural Department says this will save the government $5.5 billion over five years.

In Georgia, that means nearly 89,000 people might lose their benefits. In South Carolina, almost 15,000 people would lose their benefits.

With fewer people getting food stamps, more people will turn to places like Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Christina Alexander from Golden Harvest says she isn't concerned about the possibility of more mouths to feed.

"When a chance like this happens to a program as large as SNAP, our biggest focus is just making sure that people understand that doesn't change the way that we operate," she said. "If we need to make adjustments, we are going to make them. That doesn't mean anybody is going hungry."

The new rules go into effect April 2020.

Alexander says for every meal a food bank provides, SNAP provides nine. When more people start using the food bank, the bank will need to rely more heavily on donations and volunteers.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit www.goldenharvest.org.

