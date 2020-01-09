Food meets family: Luigi's in downtown Augusta serves up great food and ambiance

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One of the oldest restaurants in Augusta has been in the same family for four generations. Luigi's has been serving up good food, and even better ambiance, for decades.

From the sound of the jukebox to the building itself, Luigi's in downtown Augusta is old school.

"It's like still being home even when you're at work."

For Penelope Ballas-Stewart and her dad Chuck, the restaurant is all about family. It's been in theirs for four generations.

"People ask all the time, 'don't you get tired of the food?' And I'm like, 'do you get tired of your mother's cooking?' I mean we grew up eating here and at home, so it's just like being at home," Penelope said.

They call their menu "Gritalian", as it has notes of both Greek and Italian cuisines.

"We introduced pizza to Augusta. Nobody knew what pizza was," the two joke.

The building itself started as a small cafe, but eventually Chuck's grandfather bought the place.

Soon after that, it was passed on to Chuck's dad, who had a big thing for golf. That's easy to see if you've ever walked into Luigi's.

"He would buy tickets and pass them out to customers to help promote the [Masters] tournament," Chuck said.

Still to this day, memories of Masters past hang on the walls. It's easily one of Augusta's staple locations.

​

Over the years, some has changed but so much remains the same.

"There's three things people come here - the food, the jukeboxes, and the ambiance."

But the feeling of family is what they hope to keep there for years to come.

"We'll be here. We're not going anywhere."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

