Food delivery app teams with community leaders to help feed needy families

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A food delivery app is looking to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

The app Waitr teamed up with the community to identify needy families in the CSRA and has begun delivering free meals to them through their Share Thanksgiving initiative.

“Every day, Waitr provides thousands of meals to its customers, but these Share Thanksgiving deliveries are truly special deliveries in every sense of the word,” said Whitney Savoie, Waitr’s Market Development Director. “It’s just a really nice way to give back to the community that honestly does so much for us.”

The company says they've also partnered with several restaurants in the area to help fill the need.

“Like us, they understand many people struggle to put food on the table – and they want to do their part to work alongside us. Seeing our combined efforts come to fruition is very gratifying," Savoie said.

