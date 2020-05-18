Food bank plans pair of giveaways this morning in Augusta

Monday, May 18, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Golden Harvest food bank is giving away more food to more families today, with two mobile markets taking place in Augusta.
The mobile markets will be:
• From 10 a.m. to noon at the food bank’s Augusta warehouse, 3310 Commerce Drive. Anyone who is a Georgia resident can participate, and there are boxes for the first 300 families.
• From 10 a.m. to noon at Christway Christian Church, 4004 Prescott Drive. Anyone who is a Georgia resident can participate, and there are boxes for the first 200 families.
Golden Harvest will hold two more mobile markets on Thursday:
• From 10 a.m. to noon at Concerned Women Inc., 104 Johns St., Grovetown. Anyone who is a Georgia resident can participate, and there are boxes for the first 300 families.
• From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 227 Apple Square Plaza in Edgefield. Anyone who is a South Carolina resident can participate.
For safety reasons, recipients are to remain in their car. The team will ask you to roll down your window to answer a few questions from a safe distance, then you will pop your trunk and the team will put food inside. Please empty your trunk in advance.
