Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA

Thursday, May 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In these unprecedented times, many have suffered unemployment which has made fetting food and other necessities difficult.

If you need assistance, here is a list of resources:

Search for the closest food bank to your home through Feeding America.

Link to Feeding America Food Bank search

Golden Harvest Food Bank hours and extra locations:

Link to Golden Harvest Food Bank website

Main phone: 706-736-1199

Meal offerings everyday Monday through Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Location: 702 Fenwick Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901

The Salvation Army information

Link to the Salvation Army website

Main Phone: 706-364-5762

Boxed meal available DAILY from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: Kroc Center, 1833 Broad Street

The Hunger 24/7 Hotline

Information about the Hunger 24/7 Hotline

You can call this line any day, any time for someone to help partner them with agencies.

Main phone: 314-726-5355 x1

USDA Hunger Hotline to partner you with small organizations:

Link for the Hunger Free America website

Main phone: 1-866-3-HUNGRY

