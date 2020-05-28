Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA

Thursday, May 28, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In these unprecedented times, many have suffered unemployment which has made fetting food and other necessities difficult.
If you need assistance, here is a list of resources:
Search for the closest food bank to your home through Feeding America.
Link to Feeding America Food Bank search
Golden Harvest Food Bank hours and extra locations:
Link to Golden Harvest Food Bank website
Main phone: 706-736-1199
Meal offerings everyday Monday through Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
Location: 702 Fenwick Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901
The Salvation Army information
Link to the Salvation Army website
Main Phone: 706-364-5762
Boxed meal available DAILY from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Location: Kroc Center, 1833 Broad Street
The Hunger 24/7 Hotline
Information about the Hunger 24/7 Hotline
You can call this line any day, any time for someone to help partner them with agencies.
Main phone: 314-726-5355 x1
USDA Hunger Hotline to partner you with small organizations:
Link for the Hunger Free America website
Main phone: 1-866-3-HUNGRY
