Food Lion purchasing 62 BI-LO/Harveys stores, including 4 in CSRA

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Four stores in the CSRA will be among dozens of BI-LO and Harveys supermarkets to be acquired by Food Lion.

Food Lion said today it has entered a transaction to purchase 62 of the stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. After the purchase from Southeastern Grocers, all the stores will eventually operate under the Food Lion banner.

In our region, the purchase includes these BI-LO stores:

• Augusta, Ga. – 2803 Wrightsboro Road

• Sylvania, Ga. – 1109 W. Ogeechee St.

• Orangeburg, S.C. – 1370 Chestnut NE

• Saluda, S.C. – 605 Travis Ave.

The transaction and transition are expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April 2021, pending regulatory approval and customary closing requirements.

Food Lion will be served by ADUSA Distribution, LLC, through the Mauldin, S.C., distribution center once the transaction is complete. The distribution center will support the newly acquired 62 stores and Food Lion’s network of stores. The handover is anticipated to be complete in the first half of 2021.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs 77,000 people.

“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said in a statement. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years.”

