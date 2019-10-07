Flu season: How to stay ahead of what could be a severe flu season

Monday, October 7, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With cooler weather comes something we don't enjoy, the flu. This may be a severe flu season for us. News 12 told you last week how one hospital here is already seeing higher than usual numbers.

The weather is getting cooler and finally about to start feeling like fall. With the change, there's another season most of us are too familiar with, flu season.

Pharmacist Laura Knotts says they've already had a few cases this month and its time to get your flu shot.

"We actually have seen the flu in the area, we have dispensed some Tamiflu already, we have seen an increase in people wanting to get their flu shots. Typically though, I see that the flu season starts in October and runs through pretty much March into April a little bit," said Knotts.

But there are some steps you can take to help prevent the flu, things like washing your hands, proper hygiene, and getting your flu shot.

If you do get the flu and don’t want to spread it to your family, Laura says the best thing to do is be aware of your surroundings.

"Wear a mask, you could wash your hands properly, keep your distance from young children and those who are compromised with their health already," said Knotts.

Laura also says to make sure you're being careful when you start to feel better. You can still have the flu 5 to 7 days after the symptoms diminish.

The CDC is not tracking very many cases of the flu as right now but the number will rise as flu season peaks in February and stretches into March.

To find out more about how to stay ahead of the flu, click here.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

