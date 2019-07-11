Florida woman posts never let a man ‘put his hands on you’ before fatally stabbing boyfriend, deputies say

With tears in her eyes, Samantha Allen pleaded for Circuit Judge Scott Duncan to set bond for Jaquoia Xiaxiana Collins.

Collins is the mother of Allen’s grandchild, and the woman accused of taking her son’s life.

“I know Jaquoia, and I would like for her to have bond, if you don’t mind,” Allen told the court. “Because I know that she’s a good mother. I’m hurting. I’m broken. But I know she has kids, and I want her to get her affairs in order, for her kids. She has my grandbaby. And I forgive her. And I love her. And I don’t know if she intentionally tried to do it. It’s up to you.”

Duncan denied Allen’s request. He determined there was probable cause to believe Collins had committed second-degree murder, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

At 11:39 Saturday evening, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies found Quartez McShane lying motionless in a roadway at Wild Oak Farms Apartments. An investigator lifted his shirt and found a one-and-a-half-inch stab wound in McShane’s torso.

Deputies later learned that just 20 minutes before they arrived, Collins allegedly made a Facebook post directing women to not allow men to put their hands on them.

“Ladies, NEVERRRR let a Boy put his hands on You cs a Real MAN ain’t Going for it,” the post read, according to deputies.

Hours earlier, Collins allegedly made another post on her Facebook that read, “N***** Only think you Good for Sex, like b**** did you Know I knew how to Draw.”

Investigators took screenshots of the posts before deleting them.

McShane had only a faint pulse when deputies found him. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital but he died early Sunday morning.

Security footage from the apartment complex’s leasing office showed McShane’s car arrive shortly before the stabbing. After a while, Collins could be seen running away from the car, deputies said.

She’s being held at the Escambia County Jail.

