Florida fast food manager told to ‘go back to Mexico’ after speaking Spanish to employee

Neyzha Nicole couldn’t believe what she was hearing at a Central Florida fast food restaurant and pulled out her phone to record it.

Two women were chastising a Burger King manager for speaking Spanish to an employee over the weekend.

“Speak your Mexican at home,” one of the women told Ricardo Castillo, the restaurant’s general manager. “You’re in America, you should speak American English.”

The conversation intensified.

“Go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish,” the woman said.

That’s when Castillo exploded.

“Guess what, ma’am. I’m not Mexican, but you’re very prejudiced and I want you out of my restaurant right now,” he said, pointing toward the door.

The women got up and left.

The five-minute video from the community about 30 miles northwest of Orlando has more than 65,000 views on Facebook.

Burger King released a statement on the incident to WOFL.

“There is no place for discrimination in our restaurants. We expect employees and guests to treat each other with respect. This incident took place at a franchised restaurant and the owner is looking into the matter.”

