Florida deputy fired for slamming teen's head into pavement

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida deputy has been fired after cellphone video showed him slamming a teen's head into the pavement and punching him moments after the teen was pepper-sprayed.

Deputies responded to an April fight outside a McDonald's where about 200 students were gathered.

Video shows one deputy pepper-spray a 15-year-old and throw him to the ground. Deputy Christopher Krickovich jumps on the teen, twice slamming his forehead into the ground.

An internal investigation recommended Krickovich be exonerated, but Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony overruled that.

Tony said Wednesday “we don't have a policy that allows a deputy to slam someone's head into the ground.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.