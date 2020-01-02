Floods only serve to make things worse on Aiken's already busy Dougherty Road

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – There’s more rain today – even though it seems like it’s rained every week. We’ve seen the affects in Georgia, but South Carolina has seen its share of issues, too.

Dougherty Road in Aiken was shut down for a few days despite being one of the busiest stretches of road in Aiken. It connects Whiskey Road with Silver Bluff Road.

It’s two lanes and only a mile long, so cars back up there almost daily. Lately, it’s been dealing with more issues.

Creative Corner daycare says they lost business for a week due to the flooding. The city says it came from clogged storm drains.

“They will be resolved, because, again, DOT went in and did some cleaning,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.

Bedenbaugh says the city construction project at Dougherty Road isn't connected to the flooding -- that's focused on unclogging traffic -- which businesses here take a hit from every day.

Arnold Advisors says it’s affecting their customers. Design Builders, half way down the road, says the traffic often backs up to their door.

During the past three years, Dougherty Road saw more than 60 accidents. The city is putting in $2.5 million to fix it.

“There will be two right turn lanes, and one left turn lane which will minimize the traffic stacking that is currently seen with one right turn lane only,” Bedenbaugh said.

But the city says it won't fix everything. This road isn't built to handle Aiken's growth. But they say there's hope ahead.

“I think our city residents and county residents and visitors will see an immediate improvement once the work is done,” Bedenbaugh said.

This project will be done in March, so maybe it will solve some backup. But people say the traffic is bad every day.

The city says they're looking to widen the road, but they say that's years down the line.

