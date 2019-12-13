Flooding issues across the CSRA

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- As rain continues to fall Friday morning into the afternoon, flooding is becoming an issue in parts of the CSRA.

After 12 hours, an estimated one-to-three inches of rainfall had accumulated on the ground. Hours later the issue persists.

The following places have been reported to News 12 as problem areas:

- Interstate Parkway, Augusta: The exit to to Doctor's Hospital is blocked by water.

- Rita Avenue, Belvedere: Callers say their yards are completely flooded

- 700 Ravenell Road, Augusta - A car was partially submerged in water along the roadway, causing traffic backups

Check back with News 12 as the list is continuously updated Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

