Flooding in parts of Richmond County highlights need for city-wide drainage project

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- All the flooding this week is bringing a big issue to the surface in Richmond County.

Fortunately there is a place in place for a city-wide drainage project.

However, it’s still a long ways from happening – years, in fact.

Augusta Engineering went seeking for companies to help with the plan back in the beginning of last year.

Areas like Lace Road would benefit.

Although markers are there, there’s no construction set for the current drainage system. But, the latest county assessment might be what flood-prone areas need.

The city is working on a new “master plan” to evaluate which neighborhoods need new drains, new pipes, entirely new systems, plus, how much, and how long before its effects can be felt.

“It’s time for us – for them – to get busy and do something about our areas,” resident Anne Lowe said.

For people like Lowe, standing water isn’t something they should have to stand for every time it rains.

"We're supposed to have management teams that take care of these things and get out here and see," Lowe said.

The drainage improvement project requires Augusta Enginering and local consultants to come up with a priority fix list of neighborhoods, then develop a multi-phase project to swallow the troubled waters.

But so far, it's been a year in the making which means more waiting for neighbors, more flooding bound to happen, and no immediate solution.

“It’s time, Lowe said. “Something is really going to happen bad if we don’t get something done.”

