Flooding causes road closures throughout Screven County

Thursday, March 5, 2020
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to heavy rain and flooding across parts of the county, officials have blocked a number of roads in Screven County Thursday.
Public works, Emergency Management, Emergency Services, and law enforcement is asking everyone to please restrict/discontinue travel on dirt roads. The exceptions are limited to delivery drivers, people living on the roads, and emergency personnel.
The following roads are closed:
- BEN'S BRANCH ROAD
- LEOLA ROAD
- DAIRY ROAD
- FOXHUNTER'S ROAD (from Hunters Road)
- SASSERTOWN ROAD (between Millerville Road and Little Horse Creek Road)
- SHADY LANE (Ogeechee Road end)
- STOOPTO ROAD (Edenfield Road to Catawba Road)
- GINHOUSE ROAD (Harmony Road to Mary T's Road)
- POST OAK ROAD
- PINE NEEDLE CIRCLE
- SHORTCUT ROAD (Thomasboro Road to Rocky Ford Road)
- LITTLE HORSE CREEK ROAD (at Sassertown Road)
- MILLERVILLE ROAD (Little Horse Creek Road to Thomasboro Road)
- SWEETHEART ROAD (Duck Pond Road to Pine Grove Inn Road)
- BEAVER ROAD
- TUCKAHOE ROAD
- HUDSON'S FERRY ROAD (Newington City Limits to Church Road)
- RABBIT RUN ROAD
- BLACKBURN ROAD
- ROCKY KNOB ROAD
- SCRUB OAK ROAD (Deer Run Road to Shady Lane Road)
- SPRINGHEAD ROAD
- MILLERVILLE ROAD (Crooked Creek to Old Bay Branch Road)
- ORCHARD ROAD (331 Orchard Road to Old Creek Road)
- POOR ROBIN LANDING
