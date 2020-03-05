Flooding causes road closures throughout Screven County

Thursday, March 5, 2020

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to heavy rain and flooding across parts of the county, officials have blocked a number of roads in Screven County Thursday.

Public works, Emergency Management, Emergency Services, and law enforcement is asking everyone to please restrict/discontinue travel on dirt roads. The exceptions are limited to delivery drivers, people living on the roads, and emergency personnel.

The following roads are closed:

- BEN'S BRANCH ROAD

- LEOLA ROAD

- DAIRY ROAD

- FOXHUNTER'S ROAD (from Hunters Road)

- SASSERTOWN ROAD (between Millerville Road and Little Horse Creek Road)

- SHADY LANE (Ogeechee Road end)

- STOOPTO ROAD (Edenfield Road to Catawba Road)

- GINHOUSE ROAD (Harmony Road to Mary T's Road)

- POST OAK ROAD

- PINE NEEDLE CIRCLE

- SHORTCUT ROAD (Thomasboro Road to Rocky Ford Road)

- LITTLE HORSE CREEK ROAD (at Sassertown Road)

- MILLERVILLE ROAD (Little Horse Creek Road to Thomasboro Road)

- SWEETHEART ROAD (Duck Pond Road to Pine Grove Inn Road)

- BEAVER ROAD

- TUCKAHOE ROAD

- HUDSON'S FERRY ROAD (Newington City Limits to Church Road)

- RABBIT RUN ROAD

- BLACKBURN ROAD

- ROCKY KNOB ROAD

- SCRUB OAK ROAD (Deer Run Road to Shady Lane Road)

- SPRINGHEAD ROAD

- MILLERVILLE ROAD (Crooked Creek to Old Bay Branch Road)

- ORCHARD ROAD (331 Orchard Road to Old Creek Road)

- POOR ROBIN LANDING

