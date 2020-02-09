Flood gates are opening due to potential flooding

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a battle they've had once before.

Back in 2015 we received over 200 percent of the normal rain for October, November, and December.

"When mother nature wants to go she goes," says Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah River keeper.

The three big lakes Hardwell, Russell, and Thurmond had all filled up, giving the river keepers no other choice but to open the flood gates.

"When we start releasing water from having too much water in the river, it causes our reservoirs to fill up faster," says Russell Wickie, the spokesman for Army Corps.

"We have got to do something with that water eventually."

Now with this recent flooding event, they have no other choice

but to release water again.

Tonya says they are planning on opening flood gates at lake Russell Hardwell, and possibly Thurmond next week.

She said the waters are getting to the top of the dams themselves, and to prevent from any further problems they are letting it through.

"The grounds are completely saturated, our creeks and streams have been full for a couple of months," said Tonya.

"With the river full itself, every drop of water is pretty much just running off directly."

All of this with more rain in the forecast for next week.