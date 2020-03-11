Fleming Park will be first in line for park upgrades in wake of Melquan Robinson's death

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- $1.2 million worth of repairs are coming to Fleming Park for wiring and field upgrades. Plus a memorial for the 12-year-old electrocuted there after touching a fence.

But it’s been more than a year since these upgrades were supposed to happen. Other parks still need similar safety measures.

There are 16 other parks across Augusta waiting for possible wiring upgrades, but Fleming is first in line.

Parks and Recreation Director Ron Houck says they're in the process of hiring a new company to study what work needs to be done across Augusta community centers.

"The path forward and how to correct those and then a matter of matching up fund to take care of those issues,” Houck said.

Houck says most of Augusta’s parks are older, so it’s likely they need significant, maybe even costly changes.

Another change expected is routine oversight.

“I think our inspections were sort of sporadic,” Houck said.

Crews now inspect parks on a monthly basis -- checks and balances that were not happening before Melquan Robinson’s death at Fleming.

Houck says he hopes that the community will be back to trusting Parks and Recreation as a result of these changes. However, he knows hope alone won’t do – accountability is also an important piece of the puzzle.

"That's our responsibility to make sure we build that trust back into the community,” Houck said.

In the meantime, they expect work at Fleming to begin in the coming few months.

Afterward, they’ll shift their attention to beginning upgrades on the others.

All work that will be done at Fleming or the 16 others like May Park or Warren Road Center must get full commission approval first.

Right now, Fleming is waiting on the full approval next week. The city will also have public input meetings for designs.

