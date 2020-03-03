Five fires in one neighborhood in 3 months have neighbors concerned

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Five fires in the same neighborhood in less than 3 months has neighbors scared to go to sleep at night.

Augusta Fire/EMA held a news conference Tuesday about fires on Old Savannah Road off Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Firefighters say none of the houses had people in them at the time of the fire, so no one has been hurt. There are signs all over the neighborhood, but the fire department says they don't suspect fires.

Neighbors say otherwise.

Within the next month, fire officials will hold a fire safety event.

