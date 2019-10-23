Five arrests made following drug search warrant

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Five people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says those five people, Raymond Evangelista, Jerry Bennett, Donny Grammer, James Grigg, and Keith Shackleford were arrested Tuesday.

According to NADPS, SWAT and detectives executed the search warrant on Burnside Avenue and came up with an undetermined amount of methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing.

