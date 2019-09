Sunday, September 8, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- First responders in Aiken County spent their Sunday working to extinguish a pair of brush fires.

One of those brush fires was on Bubba Gunter Road and the other on Bent Arrow Road.

All structures were secure and there were no reported injuries.

