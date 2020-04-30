CSRA's health care heroes get a grand tribute

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Augusta first responders salute health care workers on April 30, 2020, at University Hospital.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta firefighters this morning continued paying tribute to local health care workers on the front lines of the war against coronavirus.

Firefighters were at University Hospital in Augusta to salute local health care workers during a shift change starting at 6:30 a.m. The first responders cheered and waved at health care workers just outside the hospital in tribute that was planned to last until about 7:15 a.m.

It was the third local hospital for the firefighters to visit. On Tuesday, they cheered on health care workers at University of Augusta Health and Doctors Hospital.

