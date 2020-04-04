First reported positive case of COVID-19 at Plant Vogtle

Saturday, April 4, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Power officials confirm the first positive case of COVID-19 at Plant Vogtle 3&4 site.

Officials say overall test results now stand at one positive test result, 45 negative results and 19 pending results.

Georgia Power officials released this statement in response:

"Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3&4 site, and the company has implemented comprehensive plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to draw on the expertise of medical professionals and consult the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following this positive test result. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and health of the site workforce."

Georgia Power officials say they identified and notified workers who were in close proximity to this individual when they first learned there was a pending test and sent those team members home to await test results.

They also say those team members will remain home in self-isolation and monitor their health for symptoms.