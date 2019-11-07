First indictments issued against man accused of neglecting about 50 horses in Grovetown

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man accused of neglecting about 50 horses in Grovetown has been hit with four indictments related to the case.

Jose Reveron-George is now charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals.

Reveron-George was arrested in February after deputies were called to a property on Rockford Drive for reports of animal neglect.

When deputies and veterinarians arrived, they found many of the horses in rough shape.

