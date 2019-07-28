Exclusive look at Georgia DNR's search for missing 23-year-old

Sunday, July 28, 2019

APPLING, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Dive Team, and Georgia DNR were searching for the body of 23-year-old Marquez Bey on Sunday.

News 12 was able to ride on the boat with the Georgia DNR as they searched. Corporal Ryan Swain has been in the business for 25 years. He says searching an entire lake is a long process.

Swain and his team were using a sonar scanner. They brought it to what they called a "way point" and dropped the scanner.

The scanner detects objects within 100 feet, and they pop up on a radar on the boat.

"Just trying to find something that'll look like a body really, because it'll cast a shadow" said one of the crew members. "Normally you can see arms and legs or extremities of some sort."

Swain's crew dropped the scanner roughly 70 times in the nine hours they searched today. They didn't find Bey's body.

They switched scanners to help quicken the search. Swain said this new scanner allows the crew to cover ground faster, but lowers the optics of the radar.

Swain also said the weather could play a factor in how quickly they find the body. He said warm water helps the body surface faster. He added under optimal conditions, the body will surface in three to seven days. That is, if the crew doesn't find it first.