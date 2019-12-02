First court appearance set for woman accused of killing 11-year-old in fatal crash

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The woman accused of killing an 11-year-old girl after a deadly crash last week is expected to appear in court.

Aubrey Newsome, 27, is charged with DUI, open container, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to yield, homicide by vehicle, and more.

The crash on Central Avenue and Whitney Street Monday night killed

11-year-old Charnia Eccleston.

Newsome has been charged with both alcohol and traffic violations in the past.

She is expected to appear at court at 2:30 p.m.

